ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two 17-year-old’s have been indicted as adults, each charged with attempted murder in the Sam Moir Christmas Classic basketball tournament shooting, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Tyreze Devonte Miller, 17, and Isaiah Boulder, 17, are accused of firing multiple rounds during the high school basketball tournament at Catawba College in late December 2021.

Two teens, ages 13 and 14, were injured in the lobby shooting, Salisbury Police said.

Salisbury Police Chief “Jerry” Stokes said a 14-year-old boy was shot in his right forearm and was transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital.

A 13-year-old boy was struck in the right leg and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment. Neither teen was reportedly involved in the altercation that broke out on campus and were innocent bystanders, authorities said.

Investigators estimate more than 400 people were attending the game that December night and about 100 more people were in the lobby area when the shooting happened.