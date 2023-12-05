CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two students have been charged for distributing edibles that led to seven middle-schoolers being sent to the hospital Friday.

According to the Concord Police Department, students distributed THC edibles at C.C. Griffin Middle School. Those who ingested them exhibited negative effects, and were taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus.

When police arrived at the school Friday afternoon, investigators recovered a sample of the Rice Krispy Treat eaten by students, and it tested positive for THC. Officers say all the students who ate a piece of the Rice Krispy Treat and who spoke with police reportedly admitted to knowing that they were eating a THC edible.

Police also recovered illegal psilocybin mushrooms, which students also knowingly ingested.

One student is being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule VI drug. One student is being charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I drug.

The Concord Police are continuing to investigate this incident, including the original source of the THC edibles and psilocybin mushrooms.