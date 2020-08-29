Watch: Two officers shot in south St. Louis, suspect barricaded inside home

ST. LOUIS – Two police officers were shot in the South Grand neighborhood Saturday just before 6:00 p.m.

The incident happened one block south of Tower Grove Park in the 3700 block of Hartford Street.

Both officers have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. One of them was shot in the leg.

The suspect is barricaded inside of a home in the area. Multiple streets are blocked off.

The police chief is addressing the public at SLU Hospital this evening.

Please keep our injured officers and all the men and women of @SLMPD in your thoughts and prayers as this situation continues to develop. Their friends, family and loved ones, too. 🙏 https://t.co/zLUTgA24tM — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) August 29, 2020