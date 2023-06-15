GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police report the arrest of two more suspects in the case of a person who was found shot just outside the J.H. Rose High School campus on May 24.

Jaquan Herring Unique Spellman, 18, and Justin Tyler Manning, 20, were both charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury. Both were placed in the Pitt County Detention Center.

Shamel Rashad Arrington was also facing charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury after he was taken into custody on May 24 following the shooting. The school was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.

Police did not name the victim who was shot, saying only it was a 19-year-old.