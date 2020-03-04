Two local fire departments honor 2 children, man for quick thinking during a fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Two local fire departments honored three people for their quick thinking during a house fire in Winston-Salem over the weekend.

None of them are trained firefighters.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and within minutes a small group of people stepped up and prevented a situation from going bad to worse.

4-year-old Elliott Bishop and 5-year-old Molly Rice were playing in their front yards on Deckerleaf Court when they saw flames shooting out of their neighbor's house.

“They could’ve lost their whole house. If that fire had built up so hot. It spreads quickly,” said Russell Burris, who lives in between the kids and the neighbor whose house caught fire.

They ran to get help. Russell says he saw the commotion from his office window.

“I thought there was a big bird or something on the roof, and her mom came knocking on my door and told me that the house next door was on fire," Burris said.

Molly's dad is a Greensboro firefighter and at five, she's had the talk about what to do in an emergency plenty of times.

“It was great that these kids were alert and saw the smoke and told a parent,” Burris said.

Neighbors called 911 while Russell, who has worked with the Lewisville Fire Department for almost two decades, grabbed an extinguisher and went inside.

“Pulled the attic stairs down and saw a big red glow. I just had a little fire extinguisher, so I focused on getting that red glow knocked down," Burris said.

Although Russell's not a firefighter, he helps in other ways like offering support during emergencies.

“I enjoy my role, and I feel like it’s an important part as well,” Burris said.

The Lewisville Fire Department thanked Russell on Facebook for his quick thinking to contain the fire, but Russell says all the credit goes to Molly and Elliott.

“We’re all very extremely proud of them," Burris said.

On Wednesday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department will throw a party for Molly and Elliott to thank them for getting help.

While the homeowners did have damage to their house, they say it could have been worse.

No one was injured.