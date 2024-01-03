HOUSTON (KIAH) – An active weather pattern is underway with storm systems traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast. Along the way, they will produce widespread rain and snow, along with the potential for severe storms and very strong winds.

There are two main storm systems we’re tracking, labeled as ‘1’ and ‘2’ on the series of computer model forecast images below.

System #1 is currently on the West Coast. Snow alerts are in effect from California to New Mexico. This system will be in Texas and Oklahoma Friday with widespread rain, and snow on the northern side of it.

System #1 heads for the East Coast this weekend with significant snow piling up in the Northeast. At the same time, system #2 arrives on the West Coast.

System #2 will be powerful with strong winds swirling around it. It heads into the Central U.S. Monday. Again, there will be snow on the cold side of the low, with widespread rain near and ahead of it.

The Storm Prediction Center highlights an area from Southeast Texas, including Houston to the Florida Panhandle as a zone that could see severe storms Monday to Monday night.

Storm system #2 travels into the Midwest and Northeast by Wednesday of next week with, again, more widespread wet weather.