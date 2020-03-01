Two found shot to death in NC home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

WOODFIN, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a couple found shot to death at a home in western North Carolina.

Woodfin Police say the bodies of 25-year-old Marilyn Jean Davis and 36-year-old Sean Phillip Wilson were discovered Friday night in Wilson’s living room.

Both had been shot in the head.  

Police had gone to the house earlier Friday after receiving a report that Davis was missing but say no one answered the door.

They returned to Wilson’s home and discovered the bodies after receiving a call Friday night asking for a welfare check on Davis.

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR