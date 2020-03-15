Two ER doctors in US with coronavirus in ‘critical condition’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two emergency room doctors in the United States with the coronavirus are in “critical condition," according to a press release issued by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

ACEP said that a doctor in his 40s in the state of Washington and a doctor in his 70s in New Jersey tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I am deeply saddened by this news, but not surprised,” ACEP said in a statement. “As emergency physicians, we know the risks of our calling. We stand united with our colleagues and our thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery are with each of them and their families.”

In Washington, where coronavirus has spread at a rapid rate, ECEP says the hospital was acutely aware of the COVID-19 risk to health care workers and has worked closely with the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the appropriate policies and procedures are in place to mitigate risk.

Officials say the emergency physician complied at all times.

In Patterson, New Jersey, the physician, who leads his institution’s emergency preparedness, was admitted to the hospital several days ago with upper respiratory problems and remains in isolation in its intensive care unit.

“Rest assured ACEP will continue working tirelessly at the national level to ensure our members are safe,” ACEP officials say. “We remain in contact with CDC, Congress, regulatory agencies and other key decision-makers to do all we can to protect patients, physicians and emergency personnel.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video