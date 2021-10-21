Two dead, two others transported to hospital after small plane crash in Onslow County

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed and two others were transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in Onslow County.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan was at a press conference where the details were released by Holly Ridge Fire Chief Brandon Longo on the people in the plane, which crashed in the Holly Ridge area. No names were released and the investigation continued into Thursday night.

The crash happened in the woods near the Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport, between Holly Ridge and Surf City. Cindy Bell, administrative assistant to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed deputies were called to the crash around 5 p.m.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT video)

Emergency management, EMS, deputies and the NC State Highway Patrol were on the scene and were able to reach the location a short time after the report came in about the crash. An area at the intersection of North Smith Street and Sound Road was blocked off to traffic but has since reopened.

“As soon as all the family members are contacted and the investigation is over with, I’m sure they’ll release more details and information about the crash,” Longo said. “What normally I can confirm really right now is that we did respond to a plane crash.”

Longo said the Highway Patrol was taking over the investigation. Members of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were expected to be on the scene to also investigate.