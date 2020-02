Greensboro Science Center tigers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting Thursday (Jan. 30), Rocky and Jaggar will officially be on exhibit at the Greensboro Science Center.

They will have access to both their exhibit space and their behind-the-scenes holding area, so they may not be visible at all times, Science Center officials said in a Facebook post.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with only about 400 left in the wild.

