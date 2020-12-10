Two 17-year-old girls missing after last seen Wednesday in Clemmons

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for two teenagers who went missing on Wednesday in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office.
Deputies say 17-year-olds Jada Lee Rucker and Rebecca Danielle Tase were last seen on Valleyoak Drive in the Clemmons area.
Rucker is described as a Black girl standing 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair.
Tase is described as a white girl standing 5-foot-4 with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who sees either of these teenagers is asked to immediately call FCSO’s 24-hour service number at (336) 727-2112.
