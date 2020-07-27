Tweetsie Railroad closes again after short-lived reopening

(Photo courtesy of Tweetsie Railroad)

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad has closed again after a short-lived reopening, the attraction said on its website Monday.

Tweetsie had reopened on July 17 with “limited weekend operations.”

The park was operating with limited capacity, but park officials were told by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services they are not permitted to operate the train.

Tweetsie released the following statement on their website on Monday:

“Tweetsie Railroad has received notification from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that we are not permitted to run the train. Thus, we have no choice but to close the park and cancel upcoming special events, including K-9s in Flight, Railroad Heritage Weekend, and Ghost Train. When parks like ours are cleared to open in North Carolina, we will reevaluate the possibility of welcoming guests back to Tweetsie Railroad and hosting Tweetsie Christmas.”

