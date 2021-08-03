‘Turn that thing off & don’t cry’; Forsyth County man told wife about $200,000 win as she vacuumed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A trip to cash in a $50 ticket in Winston-Salem led to a $200,000 win for Derek Smith.

He made a quick stop at the Harris Teeth on North Peacehaven Road in Winston-Salem to cash in the $50 winning ticket and grabbed a “7” scratch off while he was there.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Smith!

While he was eating his breakfast, he scratched off his new ticket.

“I hadn’t revealed any amount of money, yet,” said Smith. “When I scratched it, it said ‘7’. And I revealed the money and was like, ‘Woah, this is crazy!’ My wife was vacuuming, and I said to her, ‘Turn that thing off and don’t cry.’”

“We were very excited,” his wife recalled. “High-fiving, dancing. We really couldn’t believe it. It’s just an incredible blessing.”

“We’re gonna put the bulk of it towards our mortgage,” Smith said. “And the rest, we’re just gonna have some fun with it. Give a little bit to our kids and grandkids.”

The “7” game launched in May with six top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains to be won.

Congratulations!