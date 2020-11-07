Trump supporters gather outside historic courthouse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group of President Trump supports are gathering outside the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse Saturday morning.

There’s approximately 100 supporters in the area chanting “four more years” and “Trump 2020. ”

This comes in just a few hours after the Associated Press announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received enough Electoral College votes to position themselves in a solid lead.

