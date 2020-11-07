Trump supporters gather in Colorado as part of nationwide ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

COLORADO SPRINGS– Trump supporters are gathering as part of a nationwide ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at City Hall in Colorado Springs.
The group drove from Lone Tree to Colorado Springs at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for the 12:00 p.m. rally.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
