Trump preparing to invoke emergency powers over coronavirus

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is preparing to invoke emergency powers as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

This is according to two people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is still unclear precisely what mechanism Trump would use to free up additional federal resources for testing and treatment as well as help those struggling with the economic impact.

Trump is holding a news conference at the White House at 3 p.m. This comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are laboring to finish agreement on a coronavirus aid package.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

