Trump abruptly escorted from White House briefing, says ‘suspect’ was shot outside White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

When he returned to the press conference, the president said a person was shot by the secret service.

The person who was shot is being taken to the hospital, Trump says.

No law enforcement injuries were reported.

The suspect was reportedly shot in the chest.

There is no more information about the suspect at this time.

The shooting happened outside of the White House.