True Salvation Christian Fellowship distributes more than 200 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

Thanksgiving involves a lot of staples: turkey, sweet potatoes, corn, mashed potatoes, cornbread, gravy and cranberry sauce.

And all of those items, plus fresh collard greens, are packaged up by volunteers at True Salvation Christian Fellowship for more than 200 families.

“We know people are in need and we want to help our community,” said Bishop San Juan Timmons. “And even though we’re not in the building having church at this time, we want people to know that the church is still here.”

The many volunteers and donors from across the community and beyond helped make this Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway happen, and that includes the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

“As finances come in, as resources come in, we want to give them right back out and provide help to people who need,” said Bishop Timmons. “It does no good for us to stack [the money] up inside of the building when there’s need all around us.”

And that’s the church’s mission all year long, serving both God and the community.

“We want people to know that kind people still exist,” said Trenise Gardner, Volunteer Coordinator. “That God is real and that his servants are here on earth doing his work for him.”

True Salvation Christian Fellowship’s goal was to feed 1,000 people through its Thanksgiving meal giveaway. The church is located in a food dessert and also hosts a monthly food pantry to offset the challenges that come with that.