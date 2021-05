WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hundreds are without power after a truck hit a power line in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Friday morning, police responded to the 2500 block of South Stratford Road, near Hillcrest Center Lane, where a truck clipped a powerline, bringing it down across the road.

Duke Energy is responding to the scene.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s outage map shows about 600 outages in this area.

No one was hurt in the crash.