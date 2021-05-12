Truck drivers feel the struggle of long lines at the pump

(WGHP) — The pipeline cyberattack affected everyone when it comes to needing gas, even truck drivers.

Truck drivers travel every day delivering products and goods to consumers and gas is essential in making these trips.

Independent truck drivers are starting to feel the struggle a little more. They must shell out money from their own pockets to fill up at the tank, even as some diesel prices go beyond $3 per gallon.

Jerry Queen, an independent truck driver, said the long lines at the pumps and people filling up on gas unnecessarily eventually will put a dent in the economy.

“You want to see the economy go south? Watch trucks; if you see trucks sitting like this right here, which a lot of these are out of time, but if they’re sitting, the economy is getting ready to go down,” said Queen.

The gas shortage has become a problem not only for truckers but customers as well.

If a trucker can’t get the products to a store, it presents a problem of keeping shelves stocked.

As for independent truck drivers, Queen said if the gas prices continue to climb and the rates of contract pay stay the same, those drivers could end up losing money instead of making a profit.