GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A truck heading south on Interstate 73 caught fire Friday morning.

Crews were forced to shut down I-73 south just past exit 119 in Guilford County at about 5:13 a.m.

The truck did not crash, and no one was injured.

Crews were on scene to offload the truck.

The scene has since been cleared, and traffic has begun to move.