Tropicana apologizes for suggesting mimosas are answer to pandemic parenting

Tropicana orange juice apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents stash the ingredients for a mimosa in fridges around the house as a way to take a break.

The new ad campaign, which has since been shut down, was targeted at stressed-out parents who have been quarantining at home with their children.

The ad asked them to #TakeAMimoment for themselves.

@sharonlouiselop Parents, you’re juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana☀️



Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/JAjatCgpdb — Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020

Some Twitter users were offended by the ad and pointed out that drinking in secret away from your family is not a healthy way to cope with the stress of the pandemic.

Tropicana released a public statement of apology on Tuesday on their social media pages.

“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign,” reads the statement. “The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make light of the struggles of addiction. While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark. Accordingly, we’re ceasing any further activity in support of the campaign. We value the comments and perspectives that have been shared and will use it as a lens for evaluating future campaigns.”