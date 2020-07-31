Isaias strengthens to Category 1 hurricane; North Carolina remains in forecast track

What was once tropical storm Isaias has now strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, according to the lastest update from the National Hurricane Center.

As of the Friday 5 a.m. advisory, the storm is about 15 miles south-southwest of Great Inagua Island moving northwest at 17 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Island, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.
  • Southeastern Bahamas including Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands
  • Central Bahamas including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet and Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines
  • North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic
  • Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet
  • Lake Okeechobee

According to the NHC forecast track, the storm could reach the North Carolina coast as a hurricane around 2 p.m. Monday.

