Isaias strengthens to Category 1 hurricane; North Carolina remains in forecast track

What was once tropical storm Isaias has now strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, according to the lastest update from the National Hurricane Center.

As of the Friday 5 a.m. advisory, the storm is about 15 miles south-southwest of Great Inagua Island moving northwest at 17 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Southeastern Bahamas including Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet and Lake Okeechobee

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

According to the NHC forecast track, the storm could reach the North Carolina coast as a hurricane around 2 p.m. Monday.