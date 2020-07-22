Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic, expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic, and forecasters say it is expected to become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the NHC reported that Gonzalo 1,205 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands and heading west at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at about 50 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

Over the next few days, the NHC expects the storm to pick up pace and build strength.

By Thursday, Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane.