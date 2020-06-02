Tropical Storm Cristobal forms, could bring ‘life-threatening heavy rainfall and flooding’ to Mexico, Central America

MIAMI, Fla. — A slow-moving depression has become Tropical Storm Cristobal as it heads toward Mexico and Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NHC reports that hurricane hunters identified the escalation.

Cristobal marks the first time there has been three named storms this early before hurricane season since 1851.

Hurricane Hunters find that Tropical Depression 3 has become Tropical Storm Cristobal. Here are the earlier 10 AM CDT June 2nd key messages for the system. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/dtKUG4Ouni — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 2, 2020

At 11 a.m. EST, the center reported that the storm could bring “life-threatening heavy rainfall and flooding” to portions of Mexico and Central America.

It was about 140 miles west of Campeche, Mexico, moving at 3 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in place for Campache to Puerto de Veracruz.

The hurricane center expects Cristobal to turn southwest or south later Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night before heading toward the southern Bay of Campeche through late Wednesday.