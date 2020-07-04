Tropical Depression Five forms, could becomes tropical storm later today

Tropical Depression Five has formed, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical depression formed in the Atlantic 245 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

Little overall change in strength is likely, however, the system could become a tropical storm later today.

As of the National Hurricane Center‘s 10 a.m. CT advisory, Tropical Depression Five had maximum sustained winds at about 35 miles per hour and is moving east-northeast at about 17 miles per hour.

If it strengthens into a tropical storm later today, the next name on the list is Edouard.

Tropical Depression Five is not a threat to the US.