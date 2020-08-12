Tropical Depression 11 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become Tropical Storm Josephine by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the center of the storm was located about 1,405 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The storm is moving west at a speed of around 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

“Thankfully, forecast models are showing a lot of wind shear over the weekend which should significantly weaken this system long term,” said WFLA meteorologist Ian Oliver.

Tropical Depression #Eleven has formed out in the Atlantic – and will likely intensify into Tropical Storm #Josephine in the next day or two.



Thankfully, forecast models are showing a lot of wind shear over the weekend which should significantly weaken this system long term. pic.twitter.com/BxUaM1VmPF — Ian Oliver (@WFLAian) August 11, 2020

According to the NHC, a movement to the west-northwest is expected to begin tonight and continue through the rest of the week. Some strengthening is forecast during the next two days.