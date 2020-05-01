Troopers looking for driver after hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are looking for a driver involved a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 11:20 a.m. Friday, troopers say a gray Dodge Charger driving north on Old U.S. 51, north of Follansbee Road, in Davidson County.

The Charger hit a white 1994 Dodge van, causing the van to drive off the road and hit a woman on the right shouder.

The Charger then drove away from the scene.

Troopers say the Dodge Charger may have a Florida registration plate with damage to the left front.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is requesting assistance in identifying a Hit and Run motorist who stuck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025.