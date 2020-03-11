Troopers in Davidson County considering safety campaign following uptick in distracted-driving crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A number of distracted-driving crashes may lead to a safety campaign by State Highway Patrol on N.C. 8 near Lexington.

According to Trooper Ned Moultrie, the agency has responded to 14 collisions on N.C. 8 between the city limits and N.C. 29 over the past six weeks.

He noted that five of the crashes in the 18-mile stretch were believed to be caused by distracted drivers.

“There’s just so much traffic through here and it gets worse every year,” driver Jim Parton said.

Drivers raised concerns about speeding in the area and said they’ve noticed people not paying attention to the road.

“You hear tires squealing, you look out and bam,” Jennifer Jacobs said. “It worries me, especially having my children in my car with me.”

There’s no timeline for the campaign yet, but Moultrie said after pulling crash statistics, troopers are considering focusing on distracted driving.

Drivers said they support the efforts and hope they make a difference.

“There’s a lot of kids on these roads, try to keep them safe,” Jacobs said.

During the same six week period in 2019, Moultrie said there were 10 crashes in the same area.

The latest crash in the area was March 5, when an 83-year-old woman was killed and three family members were injured.