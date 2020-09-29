Troopers identify woman hit, killed by vehicle on I-85 in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Troopers have identified the woman who died after a crash on Interstate 85 in Thomasville on Friday afternoon.

Ella Workman Oxindine, 48, was hit by a vehicle and died from her injuries., troopers say.

Two crashes were reported at 3:28 p.m. on northbound I-85 at mile marker 103.

Oxindine was reportedly hit by a vehicle, and a secondary crash happened between an SUV and a car

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No charges have been filed.