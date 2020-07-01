Troopers identify man killed in crash involving FedEx truck on US 52 in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Troopers have identified the person killed in a crash on U.S. 52 in Davidson County.

At about 5:27 a.m., troopers and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 52 south, near mile marker 95, near Midway.

By the time deputies got to the scene, the man had been hit by a FedEx truck.

Troopers say 21-year-old Wilmar Martinez-Terra, of Asheboro, died at the scene.

Troopers say the speed limit is 65 mph, and there is no indication that the driver was speeding. There were no contributing factors on the part of the driver.

No charges have been filed, and troopers say it is unclear why Martinez-Terra had been walking on the highway.