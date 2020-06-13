Troopers identify 2 killed in crash in Rockingham County; 1 airlifted to hospital

MADISON, N.C. — Troopers have identified the two people who died in a crash in Rockingham County on Friday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 5:17 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on U.S. Highway 220 near Price Farm Road.

Matthew Scott Fralin, 43, of Madison, and Kimberly Ann Maliadis, 52, of Stokesdale, died at the scene of the crash.

Fralin was going south in a 2011 Honda passenger car.

Maliadis was going north in a 2018 Hyundai passenger car.

Alec Zotov, 25, of Virginia, was going north in a 2016 Honda SUV.

Jason Williams Stallings, 41, of Stoneville, was going north in a 2008 Hyundai passenger car.

While in the left lane, Fralin hit a concrete island near the intersection which caused his vehicle to travel into the right lane and lose control. Fralin then traveled across the concrete median and into the northbound lanes.

He hit Maliadis who was trying to turn onto Price Farm Road, troopers say.

Fralin continued going south and hit Zotov. Fralin’s vehicle became airborne, hit a utility wire, went into the northbound lanes and hit Stallings.

Fralin and Maliadis died at the scene. Zotov and his adult passenger were airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and are in stable condition at this time. Stallings was not injured.

At this time, the only known contributing factor in the crash is that Fralin was not wearing a seatbelt.

All other aspects of this crash remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:21 p.m.