Left to right: Trooper J. W. Eberle and Trooper C. R. Kirby

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers helped a man who suffered a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 40 earlier this month, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 9:17 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, troopers were conducting on patrol on I-40 near NC 87 in Alamance County.

During the patrol, Trooper J. W. Eberle saw a vehicle on the opposite side of the interstate that had crashed into the concrete median barrier.

Trooper C. R. Kirby was also in the area and responded when he heard Trooper Eberle tell the communications center what had happened.

Kirby arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man, later identified as Victor Earl Pate, 78, of Graham, behind the wheel of his vehicle.

The vehicle had minimal damage, and Pate was suffering a medical emergency. Kirby requested help from EMS.

Eberle arrived shortly after Kirby, and Pate was taken out of the locked vehicle. He had a weak pulse and shallow breathing.

Eberle began CPR and was helped by a responding member of the Graham Fire Department.

A defibrillator was sued to analyze the Pate’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock. Eberle continued CPR until EMS arrived.

Troopers learned Pate was going west on I-40in a 2010 Toyota truck when he suffered a medical emergency, went off the road to the left and hit the concrete median barrier.

Pate was taken in critical condition to Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington where he continues to recover.