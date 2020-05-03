Troopers asking for public’s help finding vehicle after man killed in hit-and-run in Guilford County

After investigating evidence at the scene, troopers were able to determine that the suspect vehicle is a 2008-2011 blue Honda Civic. This picture should be used for reference and is not the suspect’s vehicle.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run in Guilford County, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a crash that happened on I-85 Business/U.S. Highway 29 at Riverdale Road in Guilford County.

John Edward Burt, Jr., 39, of Raleigh, was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.

The vehicle should have damage consistent to the right front bumper and missing passenger- side mirror.

There will possibly be damage to the right side of the hood on vehicle and possibly to the windshield.

The State Highway Patrol is requesting anyone that has information about this incident to call (336) 334-5500 or *HP (*47).