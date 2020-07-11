Trooper, woman in critical condition following crash

A Michigan State Police trooper from the Lakeview Post was involved in a two-vehicle, serious-injury cras

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — A Michigan State Police trooper and a 28-year-old woman are both in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Michigan on Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. when the trooper was driving west and was hit by a vehicle going east.

The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a 28-year-old Utah woman.

The trooper was in his patrol car alone and had to be extricated after the crash, police say. He was flown to a hospital and is in critical condition.

According to police, the 28-year-old woman was also alone in her vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.