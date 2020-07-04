Trooper in critical condition after being hit by car on I-485 in Charlotte

Trooper in critical condition after being hit by car on I-485 (Long Creek Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Highway Patrol trooper is in critical condition after being hit by a car close to the area where five people were killed in a wreck on Friday night.

The trooper was hit Saturday morning on the outer loop of Interstate 485 at West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Engine 10 operating on the scene. Unfortunately this incident involves a SHP Trooper who was struck by a motorist. @MecklenburgEMS transported to Atrium Main Hospital. pic.twitter.com/VlOM124aEz — Long Creek Fire Dept (@LongCreekFD) July 4, 2020

The trooper was shutting down I-485 so that the Highway Patrol’s Reconstruction Team could relaunch some drones and get aerial photos of the interstate, Trooper Ray Pierce said, WBTV reports.

“The trooper had made it to Exit 21,” Pierce said. “He started slowing traffic down. He exited his patrol vehicle, was in the process of shutting down lanes of travel when his vehicle was struck by a motor vehicle. His patrol vehicle then struck him at a high rate of speed.”

Pierce said the trooper’s injuries are “serious, life-threatening.”

The trooper is in critical condition at Atrium Health.

Troopers are still investigating Saturday’s crash.

The driver who hit the trooper’s car has not been charged.

Pierce said they’re “trying to piece together the sequence of events.”

“It has definitely been a tough 24 hours to say the least,” Pierce said.

Five people died and four others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northwest Charlotte on Friday night.

I-485 inner was closed for hours while police, fire and Medic worked to clear the scene near Oakdale Road and W.T Harris Boulevard.

State highway patrol says one vehicle was traveling on the outer loop of I-485 when the driver, who was possibly speeding, collided with a box truck.

The truck then lost control and went through the median and median barbwire onto the inner loop, traveling towards oncoming traffic.

The box truck then hit two other cars traveling in the northbound lanes. All occupants of those two vehicles died.

No additional information has been released about these victims.