Trooper has near-death experience when lightning strikes road

TURNER TURNPIKE, Okla. — A highway patrol trooper in Oklahoma had a near death experience while he was helping someone on the side of the road.

A bolt of lightning struck the road close to the trooper on July 3.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted a message with the video of the trooper’s experience.

“Woah! That was close! Watch until the end. This lightning strike came awfully close to our trooper yesterday when he stopped to assist with some equipment that had fallen off a trailer on the Turner Turnpike between Bristow and Stroud.”