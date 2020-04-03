Trinity Sheetz employee tests positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A local Sheetz employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an agency representing to company.

The employee works at the Sheetz at 5905 Finch Farm Road in Trinity.

The employee was last in the store on March 19.

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, released the following statement:

"Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location along Finch Farm Road in Trinity has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned.

"We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee. We are also following guidelines set by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. This location will not reopen until we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community. Your safety is our top priority and that will continue to be our first thought as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis."