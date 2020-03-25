Trinity man faces multiple charges after crashing into mailbox, 2 utility poles

TRINITY, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges after a crash on March 19.

Anthony Lee Foley, 30, of Trinity, is charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving with no operator’s license, failure to report an accident and misdemeanor child abuse.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Covered Bridge Road near Tabernacle Church Road.

According to highway patrol, Foley traveled off the roadway to the right, hit a mailbox and then hit two utility poles.

Foley left the scene of the crash. He was located and arrested on Friday.