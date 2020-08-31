Trinity High School switches to fully remote learning for 2 weeks after case of coronavirus confirmed on campus

TRINITY, N.C. — Trinity High School is going fully virtual for two weeks after a coronavirus case was confirmed on campus, according to Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey.

The school discovered the case on Sunday.

Trinity High School says students on the Group A schedule will return to classes on Sept. 14, and students on the Group B schedule will return on Sept. 17.

Gainey said he is working with Randolph County Public Health to address the situation.

According to Board of Education Chair Gary Cook, health officials are monitoring two cases at Trinity High School and five in the county overall.

Cook said Monday that staffing concerns prompted the move to virtual learning.

“So many of the staff members were going to be out for quarantine,” he said.

Cook said parents have shown support for in-person learning in Randolph County.

“People just saying thanks for face to face. Our kids need that. They need to be around other kids, and we’re doing the best job we can. We’ve had zero cases in the elementary schools,” he said.

School administration contacted all people who may have been exposed on Sunday afternoon.

The principal also sent a telephone message to the homes of all students to tell parents of the change.

All staff members at Trinity High School were contacted as well.