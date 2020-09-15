Trinity family’s garden gamble is a blooming success

TRINITY, N.C. — Have you ever started a home project and at the end, you were just amazed at how great it turned out?

Well, a Trinity family is experiencing those same feelings. Bobbie Harmon explained.

“We just did this on a whim. This has always been corn and tobacco, and we decided to do flowers this year and have people come out and enjoy their beauty,” Harmon said.

Now the front lawn of Harmon Family Farm is home to thousands of brightly colored zenias.

“So this flower garden brought us and our family and others a lot of joy,” Harmon said. Everybody gets so happy, and they smile and say ‘look at the beautiful color.'”

And the best part is people get to go into the field, clip their favorite blooms and take them home.

“I wanted a very colofrul flower,” Harmon said. “This variety is called cut and come again zenia. So each time you cut it, a new bloom will come.”

When the crowds are not around, Harmon and her family get the chance to take in the beauty of their very first zenia patch.

“Me and my children, we spend a lot of time walking up and down the aisle and look at the butterflies and the bees. It’s very peaceful,” Harmon said.

While they watch the bees and humming birds fly from one flower to the next, Harmon is already thinking about next season’s patch.

“We hope to maybe extend it to the front with some different bulbs this spring like tulips or daffodils and other types of flowers in the summer,” Harmon said.

Social distancing is followed and all tools are cleaned or you can bring your own.

The Harmon Family Farm is at 5918 NC 62 in Trinity.

They are open from 4 p.m. to dusk during the week and from 11 a.m. to dusk on the weekends.