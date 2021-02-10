Trinity community mixed about large rezoning request that would allow for hundreds of apartments, homes

TRINITY, N.C. — One city council member said this could be the biggest decision the council will face. The Trinity City Council will discuss whether to rezone over 100 acres of land along the Finch Farm Road/Interstate 85 interchange in northwest Randolph County. The rezoning would allow Keystone Homes to build 396 apartment units, and some commercial space, north of Interstate 85. South of Interstate 85, 214 townhomes and 100 single-family homes would be built.

Not far from the interstate, Martha Ogle runs the Round The Bend Farm. The rural landscape is the perfect spot for her to board and teach horse riding lessons. Ogle fears rezoning would take away the area’s rustic charm.

“I feel like it’s an unhealthy choice for this community,” said Ogle. “I feel like it will change the whole scheme of things.”

Ogle pointed out that the area is already showing signs of stress from current home construction. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is studying the traffic flow on Finch Farm Road, Welborn Road, and N.C. 62. Due to ongoing construction, there are plans to widen Finch Farm Road and add two roundabouts.

“Housing developments have taken off so rapidly in this area that even in the surrounding areas they are feeling the effects of the traffic, litter, the construction and of course the schools,” Ogle said.

Ogle also said new home construction doesn’t bring any benefits to the community.

“No jobs are being created for our area. No service being created for our area like a grocery store or Home Depot, something like that,” Ogle said.

Resa Barker also lives in Trinity. She feels rezoning will be good for the area.

“I think it’s going to be good for Trinity,” Barker said. “I would like to see other shops and stuff. Something better.”

Barker believes Trinity will keep growing because it’s in an ideal location.

“We are accessible to all areas,” Barker said. “You can get to Charlotte and Concord in an hour. You can get to Asheboro, Greensboro, and Winston. We are in a good location for a lot of it.”

Eric Craver also lives near the proposed housing development. Craver is a part of a group that is posting signs against the current rezoning request. In 2019, Craver and others used a similar practice to defeat a housing proposal.

“Be very outspoken, email and phone city council. Basically, I think it was the overwhelming opposition that really made the difference,” Craver said.

There’s even a petition on change.org aimed at stopping the current request.

Trinity City Council will discuss the Keystone Homes rezoning request on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the City Annex building, 6703 N.C. 62.