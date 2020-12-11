Trickle-down effect of COVID-19 on the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2020 has been full of disappointments and struggles.

FOX8 has had a close eye on hospitals worried about hitting capacity, people who have lost their jobs, and small businesses suffering to the point that they’ve closed for good.

The hardest part of the whole pandemic is the lives lost.

All of these aspects have a huge impact on the community.

The Tanger Center, a new, more than 3,000 seat performing arts center cost nearly $90 million.

It never opened, leading to more than 100 events getting postponed or canceled.

It’s not just affecting businesses in downtown Greensboro that were counting on more people.

It’s a trickle-down effect across the Piedmont.

It’s really been the year of cancellations: canceled concerts, canceled tournaments, and canceled Broadway shows.

“With the swim meets or even if they have the soccer tournaments, we get a lot of business from them,” said Kristofer Reid, the owner of Liberty Oak restaurant.

It’s also been the year of postponing dreams.

“We were really counting on this being the money year, and now it’s like, is this the year we’re going to go out of business?” he explained.

Reid and his father took over Liberty Oak a couple of years ago.

He estimates they lost about a quarter of a million dollars because of the pandemic.

“It’s just a double shot in the foot,” said Reid.

They were counting on events to get them ahead.

“With the Tanger [Center], another 5,000 people would be downtown,” explained Reid. “Even if we could have just gotten a small portion of that, [it would have helped].”

“When people come in from out of state for these types of events, one of the first places they usually head is to a downtown,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “They would normally get more foot traffic, more traffic through their stores, and definitely in their restaurants.”

She told FOX8 all of this costs the city too.

They have to maintain the facilities that are sitting empty and not making any money.

“We did not have the revenue stream that we thought we would,” said Vaughan.

Out of the $93 million Guilford County received with the CARES Act, Greensboro only got $2.9 million.

The money went to salaries, overtime, PPE, and other COVID-related expenses.

Vaughan said they need more.

“There are probably some services were going to have to cut at the expense of making sure we have safe, affordable housing and we have safe neighborhood,” she explained. “We have our priorities, and we need to make sure that’s where the money is going.”

Vaughan also said that they’re trying to avoid raising taxes to recoup some of the costs.

She added that the Greensboro city manager has already asked the Guilford County manager to share some of the leftover CARES Act dollars, to help them through the difficult time.

If not, she’s hoping the federal government can step in.