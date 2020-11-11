Tricia McManus taking over as Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools interim superintendent

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A major shift in the leadership of one of the region’s largest school districts. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools named a new interim superintendent about a month after the resignation of Dr. Angela Hairston.

Hairston made history as the district’s first African American superintendent. Now the person taking her place is talking about her plans to continue the progress Hairston made.

Her name is Tricia McManus. She’s not new to this type of leadership as she was previously WSFCS deputy superintendent.

While McManus said she wants to continue the work Hairston started and is ready to tackle any challenges that will inevitably present themselves.

“I’m excited to be able to support the district during this time of transition and to continue the great work started by Dr. Hairston,” McManus said.

It’s a new era as McManus was selected to the positions just weeks after Hairston announced she was stepping down — 14 months after taking the position.

“I have the chance to accept an opportunity dear to my heart within another school district that I cannot pass up,” Hairston said at an October press conference.

Hairston will transition to the superintendent role in Danville, Virginia.

Here at home, the focus for McManus remains the same.

“We have to keep our eye on the prize,” McManus said.

Her goal is to work with parents and community partners like North Carolina-focused COVID response research group ABC Science Collaborative to safely integrate children back into schools during this pandemic.

“What I’m very confident about is the work we are doing in our schools and how we’ve prepared,” she said.

As she steps into big shoes, central focus of hers is to continue working towards equity for all 54,000 WSFCS students.

“Especially those who have been marginalized for many years. So, our focus we’ll continue on closing achievement gaps,” McManus said.

The district is working with Inaugural Cohort of North Carolina Education Corps to facilitate part-time tutors to help students who are struggling with school or doing so while working through a language barrier.

“As students start to maybe not engage as much, that not only are teachers creating good lessons to keep them engaged, but that our CARES team at the school site and district are working tirelessly to make sure every student is engaged,” she said.

McManus said she understands parents have grown frustrated during these unprecedented times. She knows remote learning will continue for some this year and says the district has been working with parents on a case by case basis.

“At the end of the day, if a parent has a preference in learning, they should be able to have that preference and so, we are working with parents to meet the needs of their children,” she said.

Nov. 13 is Hairston’s last day on the job. The board will continue searching for a permanent superintendent.

