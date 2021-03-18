Triad teens at risk of losing license over bad grades

Several Triad teens are at risk of losing their driver’s licenses due to poor grades, part of a state statute aimed at preventing school dropouts.

Letters sent to teen drivers state that they must be passing at least 70% of their coursework to stay on the roads.

FOX8 spoke with several parents frustrated to learn their licenses will be suspended in just a few days.

Leah Farabee’s son attends West Davidson High School and got his letter one week ago.

Farabee said she understands the policy and supports it. She believes consideration should be made for students who suffered due to virtual learning during the pandemic.

“If he was in a regular school setting and not doing what he was supposed to do, then yeah take his license that’s what he deserves, but this is a totally different world we live in right now,” Farabee said.

She explained that her son typically earns As and Bs in schools and secured a role as an Eagle Scout.

“He’s trying and he doesn’t need that discouragement,” she said.

858 teenagers in the state received letters this past year warning them about the dropout prevention legislation.

Farabee’s son received his letter Thursday and had until Monday to appeal it

“I explained to them that he helps me out by working a part-time job, I currently work three part-time jobs myself just to try and make ends meet because I am a single mom,” she said.

The appeal was denied, and her son worries he will lose his job at a local barbecue restaurant without reliable transportation.

“He offered to ride his bicycle to work, and it’s almost four miles, and I said it’s fine for you to ride it there, but you’re going to have to wait until I get off work because you’re not riding home after dark it’s not safe,” she said.

Farabee reached out to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office; other parents told FOX8 they got in touch with local representatives.

“Even if they made some kind of consideration for him to get to work, to be able to drive to and from work, that’s the part I don’t understand.”

A spokesperson for the NC Department of Public Instruction said Thursday the agency is “engaged in conversations with the General Assembly about statues that may impact NC students including drivers ed and driver’s license issues.”

“However, in recognizing the challenges students face due to virtual learning, the guidance the Department has provided to school districts who have inquired is to “exhaust the flexibility currently provided in policy” (listed below). Given the extraordinary circumstances of this past year, the department understands the need to “exhaust the flexibility” of existing policy,” a spokesperson wrote.