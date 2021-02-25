Triad teachers roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The wait is over.

On Thursday, hundreds of Guilford County educators started rolling up their sleeves for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There was anxiety, excitement and relief as teachers lined up at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

“I hate shots but I think I’m excited to just get it,” Courtenay Mossa said.

“It feels pretty good,” Jessica Lankford said.

“It went well. It was really organized and really quick,” Twanjua Price Scarver said.

Lankford, a district psychologist, is one of the many Guilford County school employees who showed up to get vaccinated.

She tells FOX8 she’s been counting down to this moment.

“Just knowing that I work one-on-one with our EC population students and knowing that I’m going to be helping protect them and protect myself. It’s a little overwhelming, but it feels really good. My mom’s a nurse in the western part of the state and she works right on the front lines and she’s been really inspiring to me,” Lankford said.

Mossa has opted to teach virtually at the Academy at Lincoln this school year. Mossa just had a baby and stays at home to protect herself and her child. Getting the shot allows her to relax a bit.

“Everything is super isolating so I’m excited to have a little more freedom,” Mossa said.

For substitute teacher Scarver, this decision was an obvious yes.

“I’m with the kids all the time and so I want to be vaccinated and get back to living again,” Scarver said.

Even for people with needle phobias like Eastern Guilford special education teacher Alex Lewis, it was a must — for herself and her students.

She had her husband by her side to hold her hand.

“I want them to come back and I miss them terribly and I want to make sure when they come back everybody’s safe and sound,” Lewis said.

A spokesperson for the Guilford County school district told FOX8 3,000 teachers are scheduled to get their first dose of the vaccine between Thursday and Saturday.