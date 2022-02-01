Triad students, HBCU officials react to HBCU campuses targeted with bomb threats across country

(WGHP) — The first day of Black History Month kicked off with bomb threats for several historically black colleges and universities across the country.

“I feel like it’s very concerning, and I hope it doesn’t happen to this HBCU,” said NC A&T student Kaniya Tomlin.

“With it being the first day of Black History Month, I think it’s very alarming,” NC A&T Student Myisha Blue said.

Alarming is how students at North Carolina A&T State University are describing the string of bomb threats that have been made to more than a dozen HBCU’s, including Howard University, Jackson State and Spelman College.

Some canceled classes to go remote.

“I think the bomb threats happening at other HBCUs is very concerning, and it should be more talked about,” Tomlin said.

It’s not just students concerned about the threats. University leaders are calling the disruptions disturbing.

“It’s a horrible thing to have happening at any time of the year, but it’s harder as we enter Black History Month, and a spotlight is on so many of our campuses,” said Todd Simmons, associate vice-chancellor at NC A&T State University.

Although no bomb threats have made their way to any HBCU’s here in the Piedmont Triad, university officials are taking the matter seriously.

“There’s a certain base level of security we provide year-round, and we expect that we should be able to do that. Our relationship with law enforcement is exceptional. Our safety measures in place are exceptional,” Simmons said.

“We have had some faculty, staff, maybe a few students that have called in just to make us aware of what’s happening at other HBCU’s,” said Winston Salem State University Police Chief Amir Henry. “Nothing has happened at our university. We’re just continuing to monitor and plan to share information and network with appropriate parties that will handle the situation.”

Chief Henry says the threat not only disrupts campus activities but also sends shockwaves throughout the community.

“That’s why we train right? We’re not sitting and waiting for something to happen, and then coming up with a plan. We try to put plans in place ahead of time. We all know that plans don’t always work out the way we planned them, but it’s good to have these conversations to make sure to know what resources are out there and what’s available to you. That’s why we train and meet so much because it’s serious,” he said.

Chief Henry says anyone responsible for making bomb threats will face felony charges.

The FBI has been brought in to help investigate the string of threats.