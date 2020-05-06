Triad stores prepare for reopening under governor’s Phase One Plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you ready to shop in person on Friday? FOX8 asked viewers to answer a poll on Twitter, whether or not they plan to go to newly-reopened businesses as part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase One Plan.

37 percent of viewers said “Absolutely.”

Others, are a bit more hesitant.

They’re not the only ones unsure of what the future of shopping looks like.

CBL Properties, the management company for Alamance Crossing, Friendly Center and Hanes Mall, tells FOX8 they have not made a decision on what to do with their plazas yet.

A representative says they are “reviewing the updated order, discussing internally and with our retail partners.”

But for locally-owned stores, feelings about reopening are mixed.

Some businesses are excited and hoping for a lot of people to come in, while others aren’t sure if their doors will open just yet.

“People are going a little stir crazy,” Marc Holcomb said. “We have a lot of customers who are, twice a week, looking for new fresh things to put in front of their kids.”

Parents have been parking outside of Holcomb’s store, Toys & Co. in Greensboro, picking up new toys, games, and crafts, to keep their little ones entertained while stuck at home.

Holcomb foresees his business will continue doing pickup and local deliveries for a while, despite being able to reopen for shoppers on Friday afternoon.

“It’s challenging for us, because we’re a hands-on store. We encourage kids to come in and play and we encourage parents to try things out as well. Under the current situation, we’d be remiss to encourage that,” he said.

He’s not sure if his staff is even comfortable coming back into the store, or even his community.

“I’m talking to customers every day on the phone and briefly during pickups,” Holcomb said. “Right now, I do not get a sense that really anybody is ready to go shopping.”

But just across the parking lot at Schiffman’s, it’s a different story.

“We just can’t wait to get back to normal,” owner Lane Schiffman said.”We’re geared up and we’re ready to go.”

His staff has been seeing clients, by appointment only, all week.

Schiffman says their priority for reopening on Friday is safety.

Everyone is, and will continue to wear gloves and masks. There are also signs on the floor to promote social distancing.

“We have a security guard at the front who will manage traffic. He’s our police officer and he’s here year-round anyway,” Schiffman said. “He’s also working as the doorman to manage the traffic.”

Schiffman is hoping the Mother’s Day holiday will bring in a cabin-fevered crowd, who is also cautious.

“We think there’s some pent up demand,” he said. “We just want to do it the right way and continue to manage it so we can serve them in the best possible way.”

FOX8 also spoke with the manager of the Tanger Outlets in Mebane.

A representative says they never really closed down during the pandemic, because some of their stores were deemed essential.

Right now, the outlet is operating under reduced hours and all employees are required to wear masks. Management is also encouraging customers to wear facial coverings and to social distance from one another while shopping.