Triad small business owners describe closing amid pandemic as a long, emotional process

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gate City Candy Company in downtown Greensboro will join four other small businesses that have closed their doors in the area since March.

Owner Daniel Weatherington said he will keep the store open only to sell equipment and candy to help pay outstanding loans.

“It’s kind of depressing, walking in here and seeing a lot of the product gone already, it’s a rough feeling,” Weatherington said Tuesday.

He said while creating a business plan, he could never predict a global pandemic, then riots in May that damaged his shop.

“You may figure in some type of natural disaster or something but you never put that on paper,” he said.

As much as business owners would like to lock the doors and walk away, they describe it as a long and difficult process emotionally, and financially.

Weatherington has to settle his lease, pay vendors, and settle an outstanding loan.

“Most likely I’ll be paying on this store for another couple of years after I close, which is frustrating, disheartening, depressing, a lot of words go with that but it’s the nature of the beast,” he said.

Beth Kizhnerman owned Smith Street Diner for about a decade. She made the difficult decision to close the business Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s really hard and honestly it’s been very hard for me the past nine months, it’s been 282 days. You know I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said.

The business and name is still for sale, and Kizhnerman said closing took months.

“The financial part, and doing that took a lot, and emotionally of course it’s devastating,” she said.

Weatherington plans to attend a helicopter pilot school across the country and hopes to serve as a helicopter medic.

“I chased this dream, I gave it my best shot, now it’s chase the next one,” he said.