Triad school systems announce schedule changes for Friday amid inclement weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday.

“Due to inclement weather anticipated again this evening/early in the morning, GCS schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 19,” the school system said in a news release.

Central offices will operate on a regular schedule. Morning athletic practices and behind-the-wheel training for driver’s education are canceled but afternoon practices and driver’s education may still be held.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have a remote learning day, as scheduled, on Friday.

The Alamance-Burlington School System will have a remote learning day on Friday. The ABSS Bus Stop and Grab and Go Meals programs will not operate. All afterschool and athletic activities are cancelled for Friday.

